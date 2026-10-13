Tencent markets US dollar and dim sum bonds in four tranches

HONG KONG: Tencent Holdings is marketing US dollar bonds due in 10 and 20 years and offshore Chinese yuan, or dim sum bonds, due in 10 and 30 years, according to the term sheets, as the Chinese technology giant seeks funding in two currencies.

Tencent set initial guidance for the 10-year dollar notes at about 115 basis points over comparable US Treasury bonds and for the 20-year notes at about 140 basis points over Treasuries, according to the sheets.

It set initial yield guidance at around 2.90 per cent for the 10-year offshore yuan notes and 3.50 per cent for the 30-year notes, the sheets showed.