Tesla to add Chipotle executive Jack Hartung to board

Tesla will add Chipotle executive Jack Hartung to its board of directors and audit committee in June, the electric vehicle maker said on Friday.

Hartung's addition will expand Tesla's board to nine members. Joe Gebbia, the co-founder of Airbnb was the last addition to the board in 2022.

Tesla's board has come under scrutiny amid reports that it is exploring a potential replacement for CEO Elon Musk. Earlier this week, the company formed a special committee to review Musk's compensation, which could result in a new stock options package for him.

Hartung will retire from his positions as president and chief strategy officer at Chipotle next month and transition to a senior advisor's role at the restaurant chain, Tesla said.

He has previously served as the finance and accounting chief of Chipotle and was responsible for its strategy and supply chain, among other functions. (This story has been refiled to remove an extraneous word in paragraph 5)