Tesla disbands Dojo supercomputer team, Bloomberg News reports

Tesla is disbanding its Dojo supercomputer team and its leader, Peter Bannon, will depart the company, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Dojo supercomputer was designed to process vast amounts of data and video from Tesla cars to train the automaker's autonomous-driving software.

The team lost about 20 workers recently to newly formed DensityAI, and the remaining Dojo workers are being reassigned to other data center and compute projects within Tesla, the report said.

The automaker also plans to increase its reliance on external technology partners such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices for compute, and Samsung Electronics for chip manufacturing, as per the report.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Tesla, Nvidia, AMD and Samsung did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.