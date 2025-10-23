Logo
Tesla recalls 63,619 Cybertrucks over lighting defect, issues software fix
FILE PHOTO: Tesla logo is seen in this illustration taken July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

23 Oct 2025 03:13PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2025 03:30PM)
Tesla is recalling 63,619 Cybertruck vehicles due to a software issue that causes the front parking lights to exceed allowable brightness levels, potentially impairing the vision of oncoming drivers, the U.S. auto regulator said on Thursday.

Tesla has released an over-the-air software update to correct the issue at no cost to owners, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in its notice.

On Wednesday, the EV maker recalled 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles due to a defect in a battery pack component. 

