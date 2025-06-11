Logo
Business

Tesla's public robotaxi rides set for tentative June 22 start, CEO Musk says
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is pictured at a Tesla Super Charging station in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

11 Jun 2025 08:30AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2025 08:46AM)
SAN FRANCISCO :Tesla tentatively plans to begin offering rides on its self-driving robotaxis to the public on June 22, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday, as investors and fans of the electric vehicle maker eagerly await rollout of the long-promised service.

Musk has staked Tesla's future on self-driving vehicles, pivoting away from plans to build a cheaper EV platform, and much of the company's valuation hangs on that vision.

But commercializing autonomous vehicles has been challenging with safety concerns, tight regulations and soaring investments, and many have been skeptical of Musk's plans.

"We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift," Musk said in a post on X.

Source: Reuters
