Texas Instruments plans $60 billion US investment under Trump push

WASHINGTON :Texas Instruments said on Wednesday it will spend more than $60 billion to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint, the latest chipmaker to ramp up domestic production amid pressure from the Trump administration to reshore the semiconductor supply chain.

In December, the Biden administration finalized a $1.61 billion government subsidy for Texas Instruments to support construction of three new facilities after the company announced plans to invest at least $18 billion under the $52.7 billion CHIPS and Science bill.

The company said on Wednesday the $60 billion will be used to build or expand seven chip-making facilities at three sites in Texas and Utah, including two new facilities in Sherman, Texas, and will create 60,000 jobs, calling it the "largest investment in foundational semiconductor manufacturing in U.S. history."

In August 2024, the company said it could build seven chip-building facilities and spend up to $40 billion on its Sherman, Texas operations and $21 billion on Utah and other Texas plants.

Texas Instruments has been building facilities in Texas and one in Utah as part of efforts to boost in-house manufacturing and stave off rising competition from Chinese analog chipmakers.

The company did not give a precise timeline for the investment, which includes up to $46 billion in Texas and about $15 billion in Utah. Texas Instruments said its long-term CapEx plan is unchanged.

Unlike AI chip firms Nvidia and AMD, TI makes analog or foundational chips used in everyday devices such as smartphones, cars and medical devices, giving it a large client base that includes Apple, SpaceX and Ford Motor.

The spending plan follows similar announcements from others in the semiconductor industry, including Micron, which said last week that it will expand its U.S. investment by $30 billion, taking its planned spending to $200 billion.

Analysts have said they see the spending plans as overtures to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to kill the $52.7 billion 2022 CHIPS and Science Act and warned of potential new tariffs on semiconductor imports.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Wednesday the Texas Instruments investment will boost "foundational semiconductors that go into the electronics that people use every day. Our partnership with TI will support U.S. chip manufacturing for decades to come."

Like other companies unveiling such spending commitments, TI's announcement includes funds already allocated to facilities that are either under construction or ramping up.