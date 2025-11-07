Texas sues Roblox for allegedly concealing safety concerns from parents

Roblox has been sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who on Thursday accused the online gaming platform of deceiving parents about the safety risks it poses to children.

The company already faces many private lawsuits, as well as cases brought by the attorneys general of Kentucky and Louisiana, claiming that its platform has become a haven for child predators and sexual exploitation.

Some other online platforms face similar claims, and Paxton filed a similar lawsuit against ByteDance's TikTok in January.