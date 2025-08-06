Thai business group raises 2025 GDP growth forecast to between 1.8% and 2.2%

BANGKOK :Thailand's economy is expected to grow 1.8 per cent to 2.2 per cent this year, higher than a previous forecast of 1.5 per cent to 2.0 per cent, after the United States lowered its tariff rate on imported goods from the country, a leading business group said on Wednesday.

The United States last week set a 19 per cent tariff on imported goods from Thailand, lower than the 36 per cent rate announced earlier this year.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, are now expected to rise between 2 per cent and 3 per cent this year, up from a previous forecast ranging between a 0.5 per cent drop and a rise of 0.3 per cent, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking said.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 2.5 per cent last year, lagging peers.