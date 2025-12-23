BANGKOK, ‌Dec 23 : Thailand's central bank chief, the finance ministry and the Securities and Exchange Commission will hold a briefing on the baht at 0630 GMT ‌on Tuesday, the finance ‌ministry said, following a surge in the currency.

The baht has gained 10 per cent against the dollar so far this year to become Asia's best ‍performing currency. It has now reached its highest level against the dollar in more than four years.

The ​central bank said ‌earlier that it had moved to contain the rapid ​gains in the baht, ordering tighter scrutiny ⁠of foreign exchange ‌transactions linked to gold trading ​and instructing commercial banks to closely monitor foreign currency inflows.

Earlier, ‍Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the ⁠baht was too strong and was ​hurting Thailand's economy.

