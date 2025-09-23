Thai central bank says has improved BOP record keeping

BANGKOK :Thailand's central bank on Tuesday said it had improved its record keeping for its balance of payments, and said it had found some unexplained fund flows.

The announcement came after concerns were raised that large net errors and omissions in the country's balance of payments could be a factor pushing up the baht to a four-year high against the U.S. dollar.

The strengthening of the baht was driven by the weak dollar and a current account surplus, said Assistant Governor Chayawadee Chai-anant, adding that net errors and omissions were not too high.

Net errors and omissions for 2024 were revised to $7.3 billion from $15.2 billion stated in March.

The figures did not reflect illicit business activity, said Chayawadee.