Thai central bank says maintaining interest rate is a robust policy amid uncertainty
FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Thailand logo is pictured in Bangkok, Thailand, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File photo

06 Jan 2025 11:02AM
BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank said on Monday holding the key interest rate steady last month was a robust policy as the economy faces heightened uncertainty.

Monetary policy becomes less effective under high uncertainty, but holding the rate steady does not rule out future policy adjustments, the central bank said in a paper prepared for a monetary policy forum.

The forum is due to start at 0300 GMT.

Last month, the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 2.25 per cent, after a surprise cut in the previous review in October.

Source: Reuters

