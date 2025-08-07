Thai consumer confidence hits lowest level in over two years

BANGKOK :Thai consumer confidence dropped for a sixth consecutive month in July to its lowest level in 31 months due mainly to concerns over U.S. tariffs, a lagging economy and government instability, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 51.7 in July from 52.7 in the previous month.

The sluggish economy and the trade war, as well as high living costs, continue to undermine confidence, the university said.

"The confidence index shows no signs of recovery, with consumer purchasing power still subdued," university president Thanavath Phonvichai told a press conference.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The economy shows signs of stagnation and needs more stimulation," he said, adding that the economy might grow by only 1.7 per cent this year, after last year's 2.5 per cent expansion.

While the United States has reduced its tariff on imported goods from Thailand to 19 per cent from 36 per cent, there are still uncertainties relating to U.S. tariffs on transshipments via Thailand from third countries, Thanavath said.

"What needs to be clearly defined is tariffs on transshipments. They must be explicitly outlined for businesses to adapt accordingly," he said.

Consumers were also worried about the instability of the government following the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from duty pending a case seeking her dismissal, Thanavath said.

"The political situation remains unstable following the prime minister's suspension from duty, creating an unclear outlook and undermining confidence," he said.