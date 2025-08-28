Thai factory output drops more than forecast in July as car production slumps

BANGKOK :Thailand's manufacturing production index in July dropped for the first time in four months to reach its lowest level in nearly two years, the industry ministry said on Thursday, weaker than forecast after falling car production.

The MPI contracted 3.98 per cent in July from a year earlier, versus a forecast year-on-year fall of 1.1 per cent for July in a Reuters poll. It followed a revised annual rise of 0.41 per cent in June.

Output was also weighed down by tighter bank lending and declining industrial sentiment, the ministry said, with the economy facing high household debt as well as U.S. tariffs.

The MPI index has fallen 0.7 per cent on an annual basis in the first seven months of 2025, and the industry now predicts growth of zero to 0.5 per cent for the whole year, versus a previous forecast of zero to 1 per cent growth.

After a strong start to the year, when businesses cranked up output before U.S. tariffs kicked in, production activity has now slowed down, Passakorn Chairat, head of the ministry's industrial economics office, told a press conference.

"Manufacturers have used up quite a bit of inventory. Currently, they are observing the direction in order to adjust production plans," he said.

The U.S. set a 19 per cent tariff on imported goods from Thailand, lower than the 36 per cent rate announced earlier and in line with other countries in the region.

However, there are still uncertainties relating to U.S. tariffs on transshipments via Thailand from third countries.

Car production in Thailand, a regional automaking centre, fell 11.39 per cent in July from a year earlier, the first annual fall in three months, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.