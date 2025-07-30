Logo
Logo

Business

Thai finance ministry raises 2025 growth forecast to 2.2% 
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Thai finance ministry raises 2025 growth forecast to 2.2% 

Thai finance ministry raises 2025 growth forecast to 2.2% 

FILE PHOTO: A view of a port under the Port Authority of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand July 8, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/ File Photo

30 Jul 2025 12:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK :Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.2 per cent this year, slightly higher than a previous forecast of 2.1 per cent, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, are expected to rise 5.5 per cent this year, up from an earlier forecast of 2.3 per cent, Pornchai Thiraveja, head of the finance ministry's fiscal policy office, told a press conference.

Foreign tourist arrivals were seen at 34.5 million, down from 36.5 million in the May forecast.  

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 2.5 per cent last year, lagging peers.    

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement