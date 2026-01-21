Thai industrial sentiment retreats in December after 7-month high in November

BANGKOK, Jan 21 : Thailand's industrial sentiment index fell in December after hitting a seven-month high in November over concerns about the border conflict with Cambodia and uncertainties about government policies, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

The strong baht and slow manufacturing were also among the concerns, the group said.

The baht has gained about 1.5 per cent against the dollar so far this year, making it Asia's best performing currency. It rose around 9 per cent against the greenback last year.

Thailand will hold elections on February 8.

The FTI said its industrial sentiment index declined to 88.2 in December from 89.1 in the previous month.