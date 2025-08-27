Thai monetary policy should remain accommodative, central bank minutes show

BANGKOK :Thailand's monetary policy should remain accommodative to support the economy and an easing would not significantly increase financial stability risks, the minutes of the Bank of Thailand's August 13 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the monetary policy committee voted unanimously to cut the one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to a near three-year low of 1.50 per cent.

"Going forward, the Committee viewed that monetary policy should remain accommodative to support the economy," the minutes said.

"At the same time, it was important to ensure macro-financial stability, while taking into account the limited policy space."

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The August cut was the fourth reduction in 10 months to support a sluggish economy grappling with U.S. tariffs and softer tourism.

At the review, the central bank said Southeast Asia's second-largest economy was still expected to grow close to its forecasts of 2.3 per cent for 2025 and 1.7 per cent for next year. Last year's growth of 2.5 per cent lagged behind regional peers.

"Looking ahead, the economy was expected to moderate relative to the first half of the year, reflecting the impact of U.S. trade policies," the minutes said.

"These measures would exacerbate structural challenges and weigh on Thailand's competitiveness," they added.

The next policy review is on October 8, and some economists expect a further rate cut.