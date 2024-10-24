Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thailand car production drops dropped 25.48% y/y in Sept, federation says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thailand car production drops dropped 25.48% y/y in Sept, federation says

Thailand car production drops dropped 25.48% y/y in Sept, federation says

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles are seen in traffic along a road in Bangkok, Thailand December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

24 Oct 2024 11:42AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2024 12:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK :Car production in Thailand fell 25.48 per cent in September from a year earlier, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

The figure compared with August's 20.56 per cent year-on-year decline.

Domestic car sales dropped 37.11 per cent to 117,000 units in September, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesman for the federation's automotive division, told a news conference.

Exports were down 10.83 per cent in September from a year earlier due to economic issues among trading partners and the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, he said.

Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest autos production centre and an export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement