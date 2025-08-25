Thailand car production drops in July, local sales up

BANGKOK : Car production in Thailand fell for the first time in three months in July as tariff uncertainty hurt export demand, while sales extended recent gains helped by strong growth in electric vehicles, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Monday.

Last month's car output dropped 11.39 per cent from a year earlier to 110,616 units after rising 11.98 per cent annually in June.

Exports contracted 13.27 per cent in July from a year earlier due to uncertainty over U.S. tariffs, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesperson for the FTI's automotive industry division, told a briefing.

However, overall domestic car sales rose for a fourth straight month in July, up 5.84 per cent year-on-year. Sales were helped by a 35 per cent jump in electric vehicles, Surapong said, although tighter lending conditions remained a weight on pickup truck sales in a sluggish economy.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

There is a high chance that car sales will reach 600,000 units this year, he added.

Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest auto production centre and an export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.