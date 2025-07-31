Thailand economic growth slows in June

BANGKOK :Thailand's economy slowed in June compared with the previous month following an earlier acceleration, as exports and industrial production declined and tourism revenues also fell, the central bank said on Monday.

Industrial production declined, with automotive production consistent with the fall in exports and domestic sales, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

Exports, a key driver of the economy, grew 16.1 per cent in June from a year earlier, while imports rose 13.8 per cent, resulting in a trade account surplus of $3.3 billion, it said.

Thailand posted a current account surplus of $2.4 billion in June, the BOT said.

Private investment in June rose 0.7 per cent while private consumption dropped 0.3 per cent from the previous month, the BOT said.

In the second quarter of 2025, Southeast Asia's second's largest economy is expected to have grown at a similar pace to the first quarter, the central bank said.

In June, the central bank lifted its central-case growth forecast to 2.3 per cent for 2025, nearly equaling last year's expansion of 2.5 per cent.