Thailand eyes $80 billion in semiconductor investment by 2050 under new strategy

BANGKOK, Sept 24 : Thailand is targeting $80 billion in semiconductor investment by 2050 and the creation of 230,000 jobs as part of a national strategy announced on Thursday.

• The plan aims to build a fully integrated domestic chip ecosystem by 2050 with a target of generating $150 billion in annual revenue, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said in a statement from the Board of Investment, adding the framework would provide investors with a clear long-term roadmap.

• Thailand has an established chip industry that is concentrated mostly in assembly and packaging. Ekniti said the programme aims to move Thailand into higher-value segments of the global semiconductor supply chain.

• The government will provide support through tax incentives, regulatory reforms, workforce development, infrastructure upgrades and research and development investment, he said.

• The strategy will be implemented in phases, starting with strengthening packaging and testing before expanding into chip design and wafer fabrication, Ekniti said.

• Thailand will focus on three priority technologies: photonics, power semiconductors and sensors, the board said.

• The board announced the national strategy earlier on Thursday in a statement that was subsequently withdrawn. It was later reissued without change to the investment and job targets.