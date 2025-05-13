Logo
Thailand plans to issue $150 million in digital tokens as debt, Finance Minister says
Thailand plans to issue $150 million in digital tokens as debt, Finance Minister says

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira reacts on the day of the cabinet meeting at Thai Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 7, 2024. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

13 May 2025 01:13PM
BANGKOK :Thailand plans to issue about 5 billion baht ($150 million) worth of digital tokens as part of public debt, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Tuesday.

($1 = 33.1900 baht)

Source: Reuters
