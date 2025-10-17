Thailand to speed up $9.2 billion investment projects over next four months, official says

BANGKOK :Thailand's Board of Investment will speed up investment projects worth 300 billion baht ($9.22 billion) over the next four months, the head of the agency said on Friday, as the government tries to revive a sluggish economy.

The agency will facilitate and ease investment rules to support the 70 projects, which mainly involve data centres, electronics and power generation, the Board's secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi told reporters.

The investment push is part of the government's plans to boost Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which has been hit by U.S. tariffs, high household debt and a strong baht.

On Wednesday, the government said it would introduce new incentives to boost domestic travel, the latest in a series of stimulus measures aimed at lifting growth above 2.2 per cent this year.

($1 = 32.55 baht)