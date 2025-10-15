Thailand's industrial sentiment rises as new government boosts confidence

BANGKOK: Thailand's industrial sentiment index rose for the first time in seven months in September, with confidence boosted by the government's quick efforts to put systems in place to allow new stimulus measures, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday (Oct 15).

As part of its efforts to meet a growth target of 2.2 per cent this year, the government has already launched a co-payment scheme worth US$1.4 billion that will subsidise the cost of living for around 20 million people.

It has recently approved a 2026 state-owned enterprise investment budget worth US$49 billion, which it said would lift GDP next year by 0.3 per cent. The government is also aiming to spend US$307 million to buy bad debt.

The FTI said its industrial sentiment index increased to 87.8 in September from 86.4 in August. Its forecast for the next three months was also optimistic.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is projected to expand by 1.8 per cent to 2.3 per cent this year, according to the state planning agency, and is likely to slow down sharply in the second half of 2025 due to the impact of US tariffs.

Last year's economic growth rate of 2.5 per cent lagged peers.