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Thailand's September car production drops 6.08% on year
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Thailand's September car production drops 6.08% on year

Thailand's September car production drops 6.08% on year

The Toyota logo is shown on a Land Cruiser vehicle at the LA Auto show "AutoMobility LA" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake

27 Oct 2026 02:49PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2026 03:22PM)
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BANGKOK, Oct 27 : Car production in Thailand dropped 6.08 per cent in September from a year earlier to 120,319 units, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.

• The reading followed a rise of 10.93 per cent in August

• Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest auto production centre It is an export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda

• The FTI maintained its annual auto production target at 1.45 million units, after cutting it in July from the 1.5 million unit figure set at the start of the year

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• September domestic car sales rose 14.28 per cent from a year earlier, following a rise of 25.59 per cent in August, the federation said

• The increase was driven by electric vehicles, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesperson of the Federation of Thai Industries' Automotive Industry Club

• Car exports rose 4.55 per cent year on year in September, compared to a fall of 2.04 per cent in the previous month, the FTI said

• Thai carmakers have resumed production after flooding last month, the FTI's auto club said

• Flooding disrupted operations at automakers and parts suppliers, and killed at least 80 people

Source: Reuters
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