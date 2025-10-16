Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

Thales says it has no satellite deal yet with Airbus, Leonardo after report that signing is near
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Thales says it has no satellite deal yet with Airbus, Leonardo after report that signing is near

Thales says it has no satellite deal yet with Airbus, Leonardo after report that signing is near

FILE PHOTO: Thales logo is seen in this illustration taken July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Oct 2025 07:48PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT :France's Thales said on Thursday that the work to form a European satellite alliance with Aircraft maker Airbus and Italy's Leonardo was ongoing, responding to a media report that an agreement in principle had been found.

German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung reported on Thursday that the three aerospace groups had come to an understanding but added that the signing of an outline deal would take place over the next few days, citing unspecified sources familiar with the matter.

The project, dubbed "Bromo", is designed to help the prospective partners to compete more effectively with Elon Musk's Starlink.

Airbus was not immediately available for comment. Leonardo declined to comment.

Reuters reported last month that the three groups had redoubled efforts to combine their satellite businesses into a 10 billion-euro ($11.7 billion), French-headquartered joint venture and are working towards hammering out an initial agreement in coming weeks.

Airbus Defence and Space CEO Michael Schoellhorn has since said the project was on track but several issues had yet to be clarified.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement