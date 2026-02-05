Thomson Reuters reports fourth-quarter revenue rise

Feb 5 : Thomson Reuters reported higher fourth quarter revenue on Thursday, boosted by its legal, tax and accounting and corporates businesses, as investors assess the impact of artificial intelligence companies moving into its key markets.

The Toronto-based content and technology company also forecast its full-year 2026 revenue would rise by between 7.5 per cent and 8 per cent. Wall Street is forecasting revenue growth of 7.7 per cent for the year, LSEG data shows.

Thomson Reuters raised its annualized dividend by 10 per cent to $2.62 per common share and said fourth quarter revenue rose 5 per cent to $2 billion, matching expectations in LSEG estimates.

Its earnings per share were $1.07, slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations of $1.06 per share excluding items.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We are seeing tangible benefits from our continued investments in AI," said Thomson Reuters CEO Steve Hasker.

"We will continue to scale our agentic capabilities to deliver greater speed, clarity, and confidence for our customers – further demonstrating the value of professional‑grade tools built on quality content and deep subject‑matter expertise," Hasker added in the results statement.

Share prices have been hit by fears over the challenge that AI newcomers, including Anthropic, present to companies like Thomson Reuters, which fell nearly 18 per cent on Tuesday amid a broad selloff in the software, data and professional services sector.

Anthropic, maker of the Claude chatbot, launched a legal plug-in for its Claude Cowork coding tool on January 30 that helps execute tasks including reviewing legal documents, generating briefings and tracking compliance.

Hasker said in an interview after the results report that recent market reaction reflected "anxiety and not fundamentals".

"The medium to long term winners in legal AI will be those that have trusted content domain expertise and the infrastructure to support verifiable, accountable, professional-grade work," Hasker added.

Revenue in the "Big 3" Thomson Reuters segments of legal, tax and accounting and corporates rose 9 per cent on an organic basis.

The Reuters news division's organic revenue increased by 5 per cent, boosted by content licensing revenue deals.

"Results look broadly in-line. However, without a solid beat, the market will likely remain anxious given the current environment so a lot will depend on how management addresses the Claude legal plug-in situation on the call," said Rob Hales, an analyst at Morningstar.

Thomson Reuters is due to hold a call with analysts at 1330 GMT.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Eastwood said that the contribution of generative AI-enhanced products has continued to rise since Thomson Reuters began tracking it in 2024.

Generative AI is now responsible for about 28 per cent of the group's underlying contract value, which breaks down a contract's total value, compared with 24 per cent in the last quarter, Eastwood said in an interview.

Over the next three years to 2028, Thomson Reuters has earmarked $11 billion of capital capacity for deals, focused mainly on its big 3 segments, executives said.