Three dinosaur fossils from Jurassic period headed for London auction

LONDON : Three dinosaur fossils from the Jurassic period will go under the hammer at a London auction on Thursday, with price estimates of millions of dollars.

Christie's is offering the skeletons of an adult and juvenile Allosaurus, sold as a pair with an estimate of 5 million pounds to 8 million pounds ($6.4 million - $10.2 million), and a Stegosaurus fossil with an estimate of 3 million to 5 million pounds.

All three, on display at Christie's London showrooms ahead of the "Jurassic Icons: Allosaurus & Stegosaurus", were excavated in the U.S. state of Wyoming.

"It is a rare occurrence to see a dinosaur skeleton come up at auction," James Hyslop, Head of Science & Natural History at Christie's London, told Reuters.

"The logistics behind setting up one, and in this instance, three dinosaurs, are incredibly complicated."

In July, a Stegosaurus fossil found in Colorado fetched a record $44.6 million at a Sotheby's auction. ($1 = 0.7836 pounds)