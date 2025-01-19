TikTok stops working for US users

TikTok went dark in the U.S. on Saturday before a federal ban on the Chinese-owned short-video app took effect, cutting off access to the platform that captivated nearly half of all Americans, fueled small businesses and shaped online culture.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned," a message on the app said.