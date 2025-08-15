Tokenize Xchange operator placed under interim judicial management

SINGAPORE: A group of seven investors on Friday (Aug 15) succeeded in getting the High Court to have AmazingTech – the operator of troubled cryptocurrency trading platform Tokenize Xchange – placed under interim judicial management.

The High Court has approved the appointment of corporate advisory and restructuring firm KordaMentha's Mr Cameron Duncan, Mr David Kim and Mr Joshua Jeyaraj as the interim judicial managers who will take over the running of the company.

The interim judicial managers will have to submit a report on the company’s situation to the High Court by Sep 10. A hearing for a judicial management application will be held no later than Sep 15.

Judicial management is a legal process in which a distressed company is placed under the control of an independent judicial manager – typically a professional with expertise in insolvency and restructuring – appointed by the court.

Interim judicial management, as its name suggests, is a temporary measure before a full judicial management order is granted by the court.

The seven investors, who are users of Tokenize Xchange, first applied to the High Court on Aug 5 to place AmazingTech under judicial management.

A second application seeking interim judicial management was filed on Aug 6, considering that a hearing for a judicial management could take several weeks.

The group of seven investors has not been able to withdraw their investment holdings worth a total of S$4 million (US$3.12 million) since the platform said in July it had ceased operations in Singapore.

Meritus Law, which is acting for the seven investors, also submitted to the court letters of support for the interim judicial management, garnered from 146 people with S$47 million in total held by the trading platform.