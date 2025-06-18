Logo
Tokyo Gas executive: no impact expected on LNG buying from Iran-Israel conflict
FILE PHOTO: A LNG tank is pictured at Tokyo Gas's LNG terminal in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, November 18, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato - RC1F61927820/File Photo
18 Jun 2025 12:03PM
TOKYO :Japan's biggest city-gas supplier Tokyo Gas expects no direct impact on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) procurement from the Iran-Israel conflict, but its is closely monitoring developments as it could influence oil-linked and spot LNG prices, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The Japanese utility may increase U.S. LNG procurement as it is seen as an attractive supply source, Nobuhiro Sugesawa, senior managing executive officer, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Japan Energy Summit conference.

Source: Reuters
