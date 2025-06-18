Tokyo Gas executive: no impact expected on LNG buying from Iran-Israel conflict

TOKYO :Japan's biggest city-gas supplier Tokyo Gas expects no direct impact on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) procurement from the Iran-Israel conflict, but its is closely monitoring developments as it could influence oil-linked and spot LNG prices, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The Japanese utility may increase U.S. LNG procurement as it is seen as an attractive supply source, Nobuhiro Sugesawa, senior managing executive officer, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Japan Energy Summit conference.