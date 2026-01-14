Toyota agrees to hike offer for Toyota Industries by 15%

TOKYO, Jan 14 : Toyota Motor said on Wednesday it had agreed to raise its offer for group firm Toyota Industries to 18,800 yen ($118.11) per share as part of the plan to take the forklift maker private.

The Japanese automotive giant had previously offered 16,300 yen per share in a deal announced in June.

The transaction is being closely watched by global investors as it coincides with Japan's push to unwind cross-shareholdings and bolster corporate governance standards.

Toyota Industries, which also supplies engines to Toyota Motor, is slated to be taken private by the automaker, group real estate company Toyota Fudosan and Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda, strengthening the founding family's grip on the group.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES BACKS TENDER OFFER

Some global investors have criticised Toyota for an "opaque" valuation of the buyout and a failure to safeguard the interests of minority shareholders.

The criticism intensified after U.S. activist investor Elliott Investment Management disclosed in November that it had taken a stake in Toyota Industries, saying the original offer undervalued the business and lacked transparency.

Elliott said last month it had further ramped up its stake in Toyota Industries to 5 per cent, adding pressure on Toyota to improve the terms of the deal. Shares in Toyota Industries closed at 18,025 yen on Wednesday.

Toyota said in a filing on Wednesday it had agreed to raise its contribution for the transaction to up to 800 billion yen from 706 billion yen following talks with Toyota Fudosan and considering opinions of an advisory committee on the deal.

Toyota Industries said in a separate filing it supported the tender offer and recommended its shareholders to tender their shares in response to it.

Toyota's advisory committee told the automaker that the revised terms, including the higher price, did not benefit any specific party and did not unfairly advantage Toyoda or Toyota Fudosan at the company's expense, Toyota's filing showed.

Negotiations between the automaker and Toyota Fudosan were conducted without Toyoda's involvement to ensure fairness, it added.

The tender offer will run from January 15 to February 12, major Toyota supplier and Toyota Industries shareholder Denso said in a separate filing.

The previous offer of 16,300 yen per share represented a premium of around 23 per cent to Toyota Industries' stock price before news of the deal emerged in April.

($1 = 159.1800 yen)