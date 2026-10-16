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Toyota aims to make all its cars software-defined by 2030, Nikkei reports
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Toyota aims to make all its cars software-defined by 2030, Nikkei reports

Toyota aims to make all its cars software-defined by 2030, Nikkei reports

FILE PHOTO: Toyota bZ7 electric sedan is displayed at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

16 Oct 2026 03:29PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2026 03:36PM)
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TOKYO, Oct 16 : Toyota Motor plans to make all of its roughly 50 vehicle models software-defined vehicles (SDVs) by 2030, equipping about 10 million new vehicles annually with its proprietary software platform , the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The strategy was disclosed at a technology briefing for investors earlier this month, the paper said.

Toyota's in-house software platform, Arene, was first introduced in the revamped RAV4 sport utility vehicle launched in 2025.

The world's largest automaker by sales also plans to offer the platform to partner automakers by 2035 to expand the number of vehicles using the software, the paper said.

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Toyota did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Software-defined vehicles allow functions to be updated over the air after purchase, enabling automakers to add safety, autonomous driving and entertainment features without requiring customers to visit dealerships.

Source: Reuters
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