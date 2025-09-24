Logo
Business

Toyota halts production at Brazil plants after storm damage
Business

Toyota halts production at Brazil plants after storm damage

Toyota halts production at Brazil plants after storm damage

FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corp's logo is pictured at its dealership in Tokyo, Japan April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

24 Sep 2025 10:18PM
SAO PAULO :Japanese carmaker Toyota was forced to halt production at two plants in Brazil on Tuesday after heavy rain and winds severely damaged its Porto Feliz factory, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The firm said there was no forecast for when production might resume at its plants in Porto Feliz, where it makes engines, and Sorocaba, where it assembles vehicles including the Yaris and Corolla Cross.

"The damage was severe and affected the factory extensively," Toyota said of the Porto Feliz site. There were no casualties, it added.

Source: Reuters
