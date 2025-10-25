Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says

TOKYO :Toyota Motor may announce plans next week to import vehicles manufactured in the United States to Japan during U.S. President Trump's three-day visit to the country starting on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda is expected to unveil the plan during a scheduled meeting between Trump and top Japanese business leaders, the report said without citing sources.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the chairman was making arrangements to join the gathering with Trump. A Toyota spokesperson said the news report was not based on an official company announcement.

The plan aligns with Japan's efforts to address its U.S. trade deficit, with the Japanese government also considering revising regulations to permit U.S.-made cars to be sold in Japan without additional testing, NHK added.