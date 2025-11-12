Toyota opens US battery plant, confirms up to $10 billion investment plan

Toyota Motor on Wednesday said it had begun production at its $13.9 billion North Carolina battery plant and confirmed it plans to invest up to $10 billion over five years in the United States.

The Japanese automaker first announced the plan in December 2021 to produce batteries for its hybrid and electric vehicles. Toyota said batteries from the plant are set to power hybrid versions of the Camry, Corolla Cross, RAV4 and a yet-to-be-announced all-electric 3-row battery electric vehicle. The plant is producing hybrid batteries for factories in Kentucky and a Mazda Toyota joint venture in Alabama.

The 1,850-acre site - Toyota's 11th U.S. factory - will be able to produce 30 GWh annually at full capacity and will house 14 battery production lines for hybrid, plug-in electric and EV vehicles.

Last month in Japan, President Donald Trump said Toyota planned a $10 billion investment in the United States. "Go out and buy a Toyota," Trump said. He has been critical of Japanese and other auto imports and imposed hefty tariffs on imported vehicles.