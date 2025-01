Toyota Motor North America reported a 3.7 per cent rise in annual U.S. auto sales on Friday, benefiting from higher demand for its hybrid vehicles.

The company, a unit of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp, sold 2.33 million vehicles in 2024, higher than the 2.25 million units it sold a year ago.

The automaker sold just over 1 million electrified vehicles in 2024, a 53 per cent jump over the year earlier.