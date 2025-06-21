Logo
Toyota to raise US auto prices by average $270 from July
Toyota to raise US auto prices by average $270 from July

FILE PHOTO: A Toyota Tacoma is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

21 Jun 2025 09:44AM (Updated: 21 Jun 2025 03:00PM)
Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor said on Saturday it will raise prices for some vehicles sold in the United States by an average of $270 starting in July.

The automaker's decision follows U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on imported vehicles and auto parts. A Toyota spokesperson, however, denied the tariff directly influenced the price increase.

"The latest price hike is part of our regular review of the prices," Nobu Sunaga, a Toyota spokesperson, said.

Prices for Lexus models, Toyota's luxury brand, would also increase by an average of $208, he said.

Source: Reuters
