Toyota to recall more than 228,000 US vehicles over unsecured seat back risk, NHTSA says

Oct 27 : Toyota is recalling 228,367 vehicles in the US over seat backs that may fail to stay secured in a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

Here are some more details:

• The recall involves certain 2022-2026 Toyota Sienna Hybrid vehicles, the auto safety regulator said.

• NHTSA said that in certain frontal crashes, the force could disengage the seat back from its locked position, failing to properly restrain occupants and increasing injury risk.

• Dealers will update software or replace seat backs, free of charge, depending on the vehicle configuration, NHTSA added.