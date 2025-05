TOKYO :Toyota Motor forecast a 21 per cent profit decline for the current financial year on Thursday, as the strain from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and an appreciating yen take some of the shine off strong hybrid demand.

The world's top-selling automaker expects operating income to total 3.8 trillion yen ($26 billion) in the year to March 2026, versus 4.8 trillion yen in the year that just ended.

($1 = 143.7000 yen)