Toyota supplier Denso posts 11% fall in first-quarter profit

TOKYO :Japan's Denso, a leading auto parts supplier to Toyota, posted an 11 per cent decline in first-quarter operating profit on Friday, hit by U.S. import tariffs and a stronger yen.

Operating profit for the three months to the end of June totalled 107.2 billion yen ($719.85 million), versus 130.0 billion yen in an average of estimates by seven analysts surveyed by LSEG.

A year earlier, the company had posted an operating profit of 120.6 billion yen. Denso maintained its 675-billion-yen operating profit forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026.

($1 = 148.9200 yen)