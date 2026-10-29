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Toyota supplier Denso posts fall in second-quarter profit
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Toyota supplier Denso posts fall in second-quarter profit

Toyota supplier Denso posts fall in second-quarter profit

Denso’s signboard its office in Tokyo, Japan, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

29 Oct 2026 10:20AM
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TOKYO, Oct 29 : Japan's Denso, a major auto parts supplier to Toyota, reported an 18 per cent fall in second-quarter operating profit on Thursday, as higher parts and material costs weighed on results.

Operating profit for the July-September quarter was 86 billion yen ($545 million), compared with 104.2 billion yen a year earlier and a median forecast of 104.8 billion yen in a poll of nine analysts surveyed by LSEG.

Denso kept its full-year operating profit forecast at 500 billion yen.

($1 = 157.8700 yen)

Source: Reuters
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