Toyota's August sales grow for eighth month on robust US demand
FILE PHOTO: Employees work on the Yaris Cross car assembly line at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) plant in Onnaing near Valenciennes, France, April 4, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

29 Sep 2025 12:32PM
TOKYO :Toyota Motor said on Monday its global sales grew for an eighth straight month in August, as continuing strong demand for some of its hybrid models in the United States offset a weaker performance in Japan.

The automaker's worldwide sales increased 2.2 per cent year-on-year to 844,963 vehicles in August, helped by a 13.6 per cent jump in the U.S. But sales in its home market fell 12.1 per cent.

Its global vehicle production rose 4.9 per cent, a third consecutive month of growth.

The production and sales figures include Toyota's luxury Lexus brand.

Source: Reuters
