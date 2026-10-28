TPG pursues $5 billion acquisition of British data centre group Ark, FT reports

Oct 28 : Global alternative asset manager TPG is in talks to buy British data centre group Ark from Elliott Investment Management at a valuation of about $5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Here are some details:

• Discussions are ongoing, although a deal was not guaranteed, the newspaper said

• Reuters could not verify the report. TPG and Ark Data Centres did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours

• Ark has a joint venture with the UK Government’s Cabinet Office, called Crown Hosting Data Centres, which gives it access to all UK public data centre requirements

• Elliott, which had acquired Ark Data Centres in 2012, was exploring strategic options for the unit in a possible sale that could fetch more than $4 billion, Reuters had reported last year