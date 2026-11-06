Logo
Logo

Business

Trump administration delays meeting of high-profile tech panel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Trump administration delays meeting of high-profile tech panel

Trump administration delays meeting of high-profile tech panel
US President Donald Trump speaks with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the White House driveway following a luncheon for tech leaders in the East Room, in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Trump administration delays meeting of high-profile tech panel
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang speaks during his keynote at the NVIDIA GTC conference, focused on advances in AI and computing shaping industries, in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
06 Nov 2026 10:30PM (Updated: 06 Nov 2026 11:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 : The Trump administration postponed a meeting on Friday of a White House tech panel that includes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an Energy Department spokesperson said.

Technology shares sold off dramatically on Thursday on growing concerns that a new Congress controlled by Democrats will slow artificial intelligence development, and fears that the massive capital expenditure on building out AI will not yield sufficient returns. The market turmoil has heightened scrutiny of the sector among executives in Silicon Valley and policymakers in Washington.

The meeting on Friday was scheduled to convene the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, an outside panel that advises President Donald Trump. The group also includes AMD CEO Lisa Su, Oracle Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison and Marc Andreessen, the co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz. Its co-chairs are venture capitalist David Sacks and White House tech adviser Michael Kratsios.

The Energy Department's meeting website lists November 13 as the new date for the meeting.

The initial meeting announcement said the panel would advise Trump's new AI task force, dubbed the "Super Intelligence Task Force," which includes cabinet officials, Trump appointees and White House staff. Super intelligence is the president's preferred term for AI.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why the science and technology meeting was postponed.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement