Trump administration eyeing Chips Act funds for Intel stake, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: Intel logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration created on January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

15 Aug 2025 10:10PM
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is eyeing Chips Act funds for Intel in exchange for a stake in the chipmaker, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Source: Reuters
