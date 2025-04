U.S. President Donald Trump will consider on Wednesday a final proposal related to TikTok, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing sources, ahead of an April 5 deadline for the app to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a U.S. ban.

There will be a meeting at the Oval Office involving Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to the report.