Trump Media files to trademark investment products targeting bitcoin, US industries

Trump Media and Technology Group said on Thursday it has applied to trademark six investment products that track bitcoin and the U.S. manufacturing and energy sectors.

The trademarks include Truth.Fi Bitcoin Plus ETF, Truth.Fi Made in America ETF, and Truth.Fi U.S. Energy Independence ETF.

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) is yet to file for all six products with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TMTG is also looking to launch three separately managed accounts (SMAs) focused on these assets, in partnership with financial services firm Charles Schwab.

SMAs are investment portfolios managed by professional asset managers for individual investors or institutions.

U.S. President Donald Trump is the majority owner of TMTG, which runs the social media platform Truth Social.

Last week, TMTG said its board approved the launch of a financial services and fintech brand, Truth.Fi. The new products are part of the strategy and include investments of up to $250 million, which will be custodied by Charles Schwab.