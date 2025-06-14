Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trump Media's registration for bitcoin treasury deal becomes effective
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Trump Media's registration for bitcoin treasury deal becomes effective

Trump Media's registration for bitcoin treasury deal becomes effective
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration taken November 25, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Trump Media's registration for bitcoin treasury deal becomes effective
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., July 27, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm/File Photo
14 Jun 2025 06:07AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Trump Media and Technology Group said on Friday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective the registration for its bitcoin treasury deal.

The company said it raised about $2.3 billion through a mix of debt and equity agreements with participation from around 50 investors.

It said in May that the bitcoin will be held on Trump Media's balance sheet alongside existing cash and short-term investments totaling $759 million as of the end of the first quarter.

Several companies, including video game retailer GameStop and Strategy, are adding bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to their balance sheets to capitalize on rising token prices as the Trump administration embraces digital assets.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement