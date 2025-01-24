Trump orders AI action plan and more work erasing Biden's AI efforts

WASHINGTON : U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order related to AI to "make America the world capital in artificial intelligence," his aide told reporters in the White House's Oval Office.

The order sets a 180-day deadline for an Artificial Intelligence Action Plan to create a policy "to sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance in order to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security."

Trump also told his AI adviser and national security assistant to work to remove policies and regulations put in place by former President Joe Biden.

Trump on Monday revoked a 2023 executive order signed by Biden that sought to reduce the risks that artificial intelligence poses to consumers, workers and national security.

Biden's order required developers of AI systems that pose risks to U.S. national security, the economy, public health or safety to share the results of safety tests with the U.S. government, in line with the Defense Production Act, before they were released to the public.