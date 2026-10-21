Trump says companies should pay 'dividend' to communities to make data centers popular

Oct 21 : US President Donald Trump said if companies want to make data centers popular, they should pay the community or individuals within the community a "dividend".

"I have watched the process closely, and data centers that were highly unpopular in a certain area, have become extremely popular when a financial deal is struck," Trump said in his Truth Social post on Wednesday.

Data centers fueling the rise of AI have become a political flashpoint in communities across the country, with opposition uniting voters across ideological lines.